Jaya365 Agen Judi Slot Terpercaya

SOCCER

1. Customers are to ensure that they comply with the local Gambling Laws from where the bets are placed.2. Senior Master Agents, Master Agents and Agents are directly responsible to LIGA365 and vice versa for account settlements, conduct and wrongdoing or their respective levels and dispute arising from bet placing etc.3. Any argument or dispute would have to be notified and settled before the kick off time for non-live match or match end for live betting.4. Under the following circumstances the bets placed are considered Void and the Parlay counted as one (1):i. Any mistake or wrong information caused by human or technical error.ii. The match is cancelled or postponed for more than 12 hours.iii. The match is suspended or aborted before the end of 90 minutes plus added time for fulltime bets OR 45 minutes plus added time for 1st half bets and does not resume on the same day at the same venue; unless the organizing body decides for the match to continue for the remaining time left in any venue.iv. Change of team name from Home to Away or vice versa, neutral ground excluded.v. Any concerted act to fraud or hacking into our website, in such case, we reserve our right to further pursuit the matter with any action we deem appropriate.vi. Default in payment due and making new bets.vii. The bet was placed after kick-off time for non-live matches.viii. Any other circumstances that may be announced in our website to Void the bets.5. Under the following circumstances the bets would not be accepted or would be rejected even they have been wrongly accepted:a.) Penalty Kick b.) Corner Kick c.) Free Kick d.) Red Card issued e.) Throwing in or attacking near the opposing team's Penalty box.6. Correct Score (UP5), your chosen team (home or away) must won by a goal difference of 5 or more. For example:5:0,6:0,6:1,7:1…7. Mix Parlay Calculations: Loses half (x0.5), Wins half (odds-1,/2,+1),Draw or match postponed, cancel, counted as one (1)!! Pay-out shall take off bet amounts.8. In case of Live betting, the satellite transmission in certain locations may be delayed. The transmission of bets and acceptances may also be intermittently delayed, for such incidents the bets placed and shown in Stake Placed and/or Statement will be treated as valid and correct.9. All bets that were settled will be final 72 hours from the start of the match(s).LIGA365 will not recognize any changes afterward10. Inconsistent results / scoresWhere there is a conflict between the official results and the results posted onLIGA365’s website, the conflict shall be resolved by reference to the video recording of that match to determine the correct result.11. The pay-out limits for Parlay, Correct Score and Total Goals are set to limit our exposure and prevent over betting of customers. Any attempt to place more than one bet on the same selection (even with different odds) are not acceptable and we reserve our right to Void them.12. To protect your interest, LIGA365 provides a back-up data base, where data will be recorded and saved every minute to prevent the loss of data caused by any technical failure. The data will also be used to check and verify against any unauthorized amended bet and hacking. The record will be considered as accurate and as an evidence of any wrongdoing.13. Member is only allowed one Account per player and we perform random security checks to maintain system integrity and fairness. If we find any member participating in collusion or deceptive practices, LIGA365 company reserves the right to close a client's account at any time, without stating the reasons. In this event, the balance left on his account will be returned to the client.14. LIGA365 does not accept any responsibility for failure in any equipment or telecommunication that prevents the placing of correct bets.15. If the member has any question to tournament team name or league, please examine that English team name by takes the standard.16. “Neutral Ground” considered as added information but LIGA365 does not accept any liability whatsoever if any neutral venues are not correct or not listed as such. At all times it is the customer's responsibility to be aware about the match venue17. All soccer match bets will be settled on the result of full 2x45 minutes of play including the added injury or stoppage time, unless otherwise stated. This does not include the extra-time, golden goals and penalty shoot-outs, or a match result which was altered by the official referee/committee after the match. Occasionally some Tournaments or Friendly matches are scheduled to be played for 2x40 minutes, so all bets will be settled at the end of the scheduled time. There are some youth or friendly matches that will be played for 2 x 35 minutes or less, LIGA365 will announce this kind of matches before the start of the game, otherwise all soccer match bets taken on these matches will be considered VOID.18. The timer and red card notice for the live matches are for reference only, we will not take responsibility for any inaccuracy occurred.19. Penalty Handicap result includes sudden death.20. Penalty Over/Under result does not include sudden death.21. First Yellow Cardi. Predict the team to receive the first yellow card in a designated match.ii. If the first booking is a straight red card (professional foul), it will be regarded as red card but not a yellow card.iii. In the event two or more players receive a booking for the same incident, then the player who is shown the first yellow card by the referee will be deemed as the "winner" for settlement purpose.iv. The yellow cards shown to non-players (e.g. substitute/reserve, manager or coach) do not count.v. If the match is abandoned after the first yellow card is received, all bets on First Yellow Card will stand.vi. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.22. Total Yellow Cardsi. The company will settle bets according to official results made available from the soccer authority responsible for organizing the match.ii. Cards shown to non-players (e.g. managers or substitutes who play no subsequent part in the game) do not count towards the total.iii. Total Yellow Cards is similar to Handicap and Over/Under Wager. Win/loss is determined by the number of yellow cards accumulate by both teams, compared with the handicap given before the game starts.iv. In a situation where a second yellow is given to the same player, the company will take the count as 3 yellow cards.v. Yellow card constitute 1 point, red card constitute 2 points. The points for a 2nd yellow card received by the same player will be counted as, 1 point for point for yellow card and 2 points for red card, total 3 points.vi. If a match is abandoned anytime within the official 90-minute play, all wagers on Total Yellow Cards will be void.23. First Corneri. Predict the team to receive the first corner in a designated match.ii. If the match is abandoned after the first corner is awarded, all bets on First Corner will stand.iii. If the match is abandoned before the first corner is awarded, all bets on First Corner will be refunded.iv. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.24. Last Corneri. Predict the team to receive the last corner in a designated match within the official 90 minutes play.ii. If the match is abandoned within the official 90 minutes play, all bets on Last Corner will be refunded.iii. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.25. Total Corneri. Corners awarded but not taken do not count.ii. The company shall settle bets according to official results made available from the soccer authority responsible for organizing the match.iii. Total Corners is similar to Handicap and Over/Under Wager. Win/loss is determined by the number of corners of both teams, then comparing with the handicap given before the game start.26.Total Number of Substitutioni. The Total Number of substitution result is decided by the total number of substitution of Home/Away teams that will be made within the official 90 minutes play, excluding the extra time.ii. The bet settlement will be based on the official results available by the official website/organizers.iii. If the match is abandoned within the official 90 minutes play, all bets on Total Number of Substitution will be refunded.iv. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.27. First/ Last Substitutioni. Predict which of the two teams will make their first / last player substitution within the official 90 minutes play.ii. The bet settlement will be based on the official results available by the official website/organizers.iii. In the event of more than two players being substituted at the same time, the player number that is shown first by the 4th Official will be deemed the "winner" for settlement purposes.iv. If the match is abandoned after the first substitution has been made, all bets on First Substitution will stand, but all bets on Last Substitution will be refunded.v. If the match is abandoned before any substitution has been made, all bets on First Substitution and Last Substitution will be refunded.vi. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.28. Total Offsidei. The Total Offside bets settlement will be made in a designated match within the official 90 minutes play and based on the official results available by the official website/organizers.ii. If the match is abandoned within the official 90 minutes play, all bets on Total Offside will be refunded.iii. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.29.First / Last Offsidei. Predict the team to make the first/last offside within the official 90 minutes play, excluding extra time.ii. The bet settlement will be based on the official results available by the official website/organizers.iii. If the match is abandoned after the first offside, all bets on First Offside will stand, but all bets on Last Offside will be refunded.iv. If the match is abandoned before any offside is made, all bets on First Offside and Last Offside will be refunded.v. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.30.Penalty Takeni. Prediction on penalty that is being awarded and taken within the official 90 minutes play.ii. If the match is abandoned after the penalty is awarded and taken, all bets will stand.iii. If the match is abandoned before the penalty is awarded and taken, all bets will be refunded.31. Clean sheeti. To predict if the team will keep a clean sheet and not concede any goals in a designated match within the official 90 minutes play.For example: Team A beats Team B 3-0Team A have "kept a clean sheet," as they have not conceded any goals.ii. If the match is abandoned, all bets involved will be refunded.iii. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.32.Double Chancei. Bet on 2 of 3 possible outcomes from 3 options available:For example:Home Win or Draw (1X)Away Win or Draw (X2)Home Win or Away Win (12)ii. If a match venue is played at neutral ground, the bets will be settled according o the match venue (Home/Away Team) displayed in our member site.33. INDIRECT MATCHi. Indirect Match bets involve the pairing of any two teams that are NOT playing against each other.ii. Indirect Match result are decided by the number of goals scored by the two paired teams in their respective matches. The winning team is the team with the higher number of goals scored (inclusive of handicap, if any)iii. Teams that are paired in the Indirect match bets must start their respective matches on the same day although one match may end later than the other BUT both matches must be played in one continuous session (i.e. no postponed, re-scheduled or abandoned matches) for the bets to be valid.iv. If any of the paired teams’ matches are postponed, re-scheduled or abandoned, all Indirect match bets involving those teams will be considered VOID.v. Venue (Home/Away) of the matches are not considered in these Indirect matchesvi. All rules other than the above-mentioned will follow Soccer Betting rules.1. Bets placed before the game start regarding of written schedule is valid,.otherwise void2. Bets void if the match didn’t complete at least 43 minutes (NBA), 35 minutes (WNBA/NCAA/EUROBASKET) and at the end of the normal time for other competition, unless settlement of bets is already determined.3. Settlement will be based on the official final score including Overtime (if necessary), unless otherwise specified.4. Settlement for the first half betting should be include the sum of the final results of 1st and 2nd quarter.5. Settlement for the second half betting should be include the sum of the 3rd and 4th quarter including Overtime (if necessary).6. Settlement for the 4th quarter betting, exclude Overtime.7. Basketball Running (LIVE) Games : i. Settlement will be based on the official final result including Overtime.ii. ii. Please ignore the score shown on our displayed.8. Settlement for team to score the first basket will be based on the team to score the 1st points in the match.9. Settlement for team to score the last basket will be based on the team to score the last point in the match including Overtime, unless otherwise specified.10. Total Points/ Rebounds/ Assists by player:i. Settlement is based on player’s statistic on that particulars match.ii. For bets to stand, the match must be complete.iii. Bets will be refund on Non-Starter.iv. Bets on player which have play but didn’t get a point, rebound or assist, the player will deem to have scored zero.11. Team with the highest scoring quarter – bets related on which team to score highest point for each quarter in the match excluding over time.12. Team race to first 20 points – bets related on which team to reach the first 20 points on the match.13. For NCAA basketball, Home/Away VENUE is for reference only.1. Bet placed before the game start regarding of written schedule is Valid, Otherwise void.2. Bets void if the match didn’t complete at least 55 minutes and the match is not going to be restart, unless settlement of bets is already determined.3. Settlement will be based on the official final result including Overtime (if necessary), unless otherwise specified.4. Settlement for the first half betting should be include the sum of the final results of 1st and 2nd quarter.5. Settlement for the second half betting should be include the sum of the 3rd and 4th quarter including Overtime (if necessary).6. Settlement for the 4th quarter betting, exclude Overtime.7. American Football Running (Live) Games:i. Settlement will be based on the official final result including Overtime.ii. Please ignore the score shown on our displayed.8. Settlement for team to score the first point will be based on the team to score the 1st points in the match.9. Settlement for team to score the last point will be based on the team to score the last point in the match including Overtime, unless otherwise specified.10.For NCAA Football, Home/Away VENUE is for reference only.1. All single bets (including head to head, set betting and over under) will be VOID, if a match has not been completed due to a player’s retirement or disqualification.2. All bets placed will be refunded if a match is suspended or postponed, and not resumed within 48 hours from the start time.3. The total number of sets required to win a match is all referred to the official tournament organizers.4. Set Handicap - the total sets played in the match.5. Game Handicap - the total games played in the match.6. Over / Under the total games played in the match.7. Odd-Even the total games played in the match.8. Bets stand regardless of any change of venue or court surface.9. First Set Winner:i. First Set Winner applies to the first set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the second set's result.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the first set is not completed10. Second Set Winner:i. Second Set Winner applies to the second set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the second set's result.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the second set is not completed.11. Third Set Winner:i. Third Set Winner applies to the third set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the third set's result.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the third set is not completed.12. In Running (Live) Games, bets are wagered on the winner of the match (inclusive of handicap, if any).13. Most Aces - player with the most Aces in the match as per official match statistics.14. Most Double Fault – bets settle on the player who has the most double faults in the match as per official match statistics.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podium position. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. If a track and field event is cancelled for any reason prior to the event, all bets will be VOID.3. Head to Head:i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best placing in an event.ii. Both competitors must start for bets to stand.iii. If only one of the competitors reaches the finals, bets on that competitor is counted win.iv. If both of the competitors fail to qualify for the finals, all bets will be considered Void.1. All single bets (set betting and over under) will be VOID, if a match has not been completed.2. Set Handicap - the total sets played in the match.3. Point Handicap - the total points played in the match .4. Over / Under the total points played in the match.5. Odd-Even the total points played in the match.6. First Set Winner:i. First Set Winner applies to the first set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the first set's standing score.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the first set is not completed.7. Second Set Winner:i. Second Set Winner applies to the second set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the second set's standing score.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the second set is not completed8. Third Set Winner:i. Third Set Winner applies to the third set ONLY.ii. Bets are settled at the end of the third set's standing score.iii. All Bets are considered VOID if the third set is not completed.9. In-Running for the Volleyball matches please ignore the score shown on our displayed.1. All bets will be VOID, if a match has not been completed due to a player’s retirement or disqualification.2. Over / Under - the total points played in the match.3. Odd-Even - the total points played in the match.4. In Running (Live) Games, bets are wagered on the winner of the match (Inclusive of handicap, if any).1. Result will be based on the podium positions. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. No Re-Funded on non starters.3. Head to Head :i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best finishing position in an event.ii. Both competitors must start and at least one of them completes the race for bets to stand.1. All bets will be settled at the end of the normal time. (Extra Time do not count)1. For bets to stand, both players must start a match and the match must reach full completion.2. In the event of a match starting – with the break for the first frame – but not being completed for whatever reason, All bets will be VOID, unless further play could not affect the result.3. In-Running for the 9ball matches, bets are wagered on the winner of the match (inclusive of handicap, if any).4. In-Running for the 9ball matches please ignore the score shown on our displayed.1. All betting are considered VOID, if one of the listed pitchers do not start the game and throw at least 1 pitch.2. The result is based on the official result, including Extra Innings (when applicable).3. TO WIN - All Transactions will be considered VOID. If less than 5 innings is being played, except when the home team is leading after 4½ innings.4. Live Betting (Handicap, Over-Under) - All Transactions will be considered VOID if less than 9 innings is being played, except when the home team is Leading after 8½ innings.5. 1st halfi. All bets are settled on the basis of the score at the end of 1st 5 (five) innings.ii. If a game does not go five full innings, all 1st half bets will be canceled.iii. If either listed pitchers does not start, all bets on the 1st half will be canceled.1. If a boxer fails to answer the bell, the fight will be deemed to have ended in the previous round.2. All bets will be REFUNDED if the match is postponed and not resume within 12hours.3. If the wagering offer on a match includes the draw as a third option, and the match ends in a draw, betting on the draw will be paid. If the wagering offer only the boxers, all bets will be REFUNDED if the match ends in a draw.4. For wagering purposes, the disqualification of a boxer during a match will be counted as a knockout by his opponent.5. Result is decided by the official result, as announced immediately after the end of the fight. Subsequent protests are not recognized.6. Over / Under : Total Number of Rounds that took place during the match.1. All single bets (including head to head, set betting and over under) will be VOID, if a match has not been completed due to a player’s retirement or disqualification.2. Result is based on official result, as accounted immediately after the end of the match. Subsequent protests are not recognized.3. Over / Under : the total points played in the match.4. Odd-Even : the total points played in the match.1. All bets will be settled at the end of the match (including injury time and any other stoppages added by the referee). Extra Time, Penalty, golden goal or the match result which was altered by the official referee/committee after the match do not count.2. All Live Games Bets will be settled on the game score after 70 minutes.3. 1st Half Betting Rules (35 minutes):i. All 1st Half bets apply to the first half of play only.ii. If the match is cancelled or aborted during the 1st Half, all the first half bets will be considered void.iii. If the match is cancelled or aborted during the 2nd Half, all the first half bets will be considered valid.1. If a race is broken off or postponed until another time, and not resumed or completed within 72 hours, this race is considered INVALID and all the bets will be refunded.2. All bets placed on non-starter after the official test race will not be refunded.3. The results of an event will be determined according to the podium position.4. Head-to-Head :i. Head-to-Head bet, where at least one of the racer does not take part in the race after the warm-up lap is completed, is declared void and bets will be refunded.ii. Head-to-Head bet, where both racers fail to complete the race, and are recorded for the same number of laps, the bet is declared void and refunded.iii. All Head-to-Head bets will be settled as per final standing positions for that particular competition where one racer has won the head-to-head from another racer.5. Qualifying:i. Betting on any motor sport qualifying round is determined on the basis grid position immediately after the qualifying session.ii. Time penalties during the qualifying session as specified by the official count. Other grid demotions or promotions are disregarded.6. Fastest Lap:i. Settlement will base on the racer who records the fastest lap on the race days.7. Odd or Even :i. If the racers is not classified due to disqualification or accident and unable to complete the race, the bets taken is invalid and will be refunded1. All Transactions will be considered VALID if the match is Finished in 3periods, or minimum 55 minutes of play.2. When the DRAW option is included, results are based at the end of the NORMAL TIME.3. In LIVE BETTING (handicap and over-under), the results are based on OVER TIME and PENALTY SHOOT_OUT included (when applicable). In PENALTY SHOOT_OUT, the winner has 1 goal added to their score at the completion of the shoot out to determine the final score of the game.4. For Period betting, all transactions will be considered VALID, if the period must be completed. For 3rd period betting, score excludes OVER TIME and PENALTY SHOOT_OUT for that period.1. All transactions will be considered VALID, when both players ( or all players in three ball or group) has TEE-OFF.2. If the tournament is officially abandoned, all bets are VOID, except option already been decided (12 hours rule does not apply for GOLF Betting)3. If a tournament does not go the specified number of completed holes and is shortened by tournament officials, the leader at the end of the number of holes specified by the officials will be the winner.4. 72 Holes Betting - Head to Headi. The winner for tournament betting will be decided upon most holes completed (including any play-off), followed by the best/lower score between each player. If one player misses the cut, the other is deemed the winner. If both players miss the cut, the player with the lowest score will be determine as the winner.5. If a player is disqualified or withdraws after starting, either prior to the completion of two rounds or after both players have made the cut, the other players is deemed the winner.6. If a player is disqualified during either 3rd or 4th rounds, when the other player in the match already missed the cut, the disqualified player will be considered the winner.7. If the number of rounds played is reduced, as in the case of bad weather, bets stand providing that an official tournament winner is declared.8. 3-balls will be settled with DEAD HEAT RULES applying.9. When either one of the player are disqualified or withdraw after tee-off during the round, all bets taken are considered VOID, unless play in the next round has started in which case bets will be settled on the original scores.10. 18 Holes Betting – Head to Headi. The player with the lowest score over 18 holes will be the winner.11. If both/all players are disqualified, bets will be VOID, unless play in the next round has started in which case bets will be settled on the original scores.12. In-Running for the Golf matches, bets are wagered on the winner of the match (inclusive of handicap, if any).13. In-Running for the Golf matches please ignore the score shown on our displayed.1. Unless otherwise stated, all Rugby bets are settled on 80 minutes play. (including injury time and any other stoppage time added by the referee).2. In the event of a change of venue (home team plays away or vice versa), all bets on the match will be void. If a match is scheduled to be played on neutral ground (but is played on non-neutral ground or vice versa) all bets stand.3. If a match is abandoned before 80 minutes are played, all bets on the match are considered VOID. If 1st half is completed, all bets on 1st half is VALID.4. In-Running (live) game, please ignore the score shown on our displayed.1. All bets will be settled on the result of full 3x12 minutes of play, unless otherwise stated.2. If a game begins before the scheduled time, all bets taken after that are considered VOID (except live bets).1. All bets will be settled on the result of full 2 x 20 minutes of play, unless otherwise stated. Extra time and penalty shoot-outs do not count.2. If a game begins before the scheduled time, all bets taken after that are considered VOID (except live bets).1. For bets to stand both players must start the match and the match must be completed.2. Results will be based o¬n official tournament, as accounted immediately after the end of the match. Subsequent protests are not recognized.3. If a player retires before a match start or disqualified during a match before its completion, then all bets will be void.4. Handicap betting is settled to the number of sets/legs.1. The result is based on the official result, including Extra Innings(when applicable).2. All Transactions will be considered VOID if less than 7 innings is being played, except when the second batting team is leading after 6½ innings.1. Match Betting1. Match Handicap – The handicap is added at the end of the match.i. If the first batting team win the match, settlement purposes will be based on RUN HANDICAP.ii. If the second batting team win the match, settlement purposes will be based on WICKET HANDICAP.2. Top Batsman /Bowleri. All bets on Batsman / Bowler, who is/are not in the starting XI (Not selected as a named substitute in “super-sub” matches), will be VOID.ii. If any player chosen in the starting XI (selected as a named substitute in “super-sub” matches) does not bat or bowl, the player will be deemed as zero scored.3. Batsman / Bowler - Head to Headi. Batsman Head to Head – for bets to stand, both batsmen must have been at the wicket when a ball is bowled, otherwise bets will be VOID.ii. Bowler Head to Head – for bets to stand, both bowlers must bowl at least one ball, otherwise bets will be VOID.4. Highest Opening Partnershipi. All bets will be based on the opening partnership’s Total Run.5. Series Bettingi. All bets will be VOID, if the designated number of matches are not completed, unless settlement of bets is already determined.6. Match sixes (6s):-i. All bets will be VOID, if the match is abandoned or reduced in overs. If a match is reduced in overs and a match result is reached then the team that hits the most sixes regardless of amount of overs faced will be the winners.ii. Settlement for handicap and over/under will be based on both teams scoring the most sixes in the match.1. All bets will be VOID, if the official do not determined a winner or declared TIE for the match.2. All bets will be VOID, if the match is affected by weather or any delay and overs are reduced in either innings.1. All bets will be VOID, if the match was suspended or postponed, and not resumed within 36 hours from the original schedule of start.2. Where the Duckworth Lewis method is used, all bets placed on “Highest 10 over Total” and “Opening Partnership” will be VOID, unless the market has been unconditionally determined before the Duckworth Lewis was implemented.3. In one-day matches, if the match was shortened by weather or any reason, all bets will be settled according to the official competition rules. If the final results is determined by a bowl out or the toss of coin, all bets taken will be considered VOID.4. If a new toss being taken place on a scheduled reserve day for one-day International, all bets taken at last 45 minutes from the original schedule of start at the first day match will be VOID. This rules is relate to all market, except those have been unconditionally determined, such as “Win the Toss”.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podium. Position Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head :i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best placing in an event.ii. Both competitors must start for bets to stand.iii. If only one of the competitors reaches the finals, bets on that competitor is counted win.iv. If both of the competitors fail to qualify for the finals, all bets will be considered Void.1. All bets will be settled on regulation time excluding Overtime and Penalty Shoot-out, unless otherwise stated.2. Bets void if the match did not complete the regulation time of 32 minutes.3. In the event of a change of venue (home team plays away or vice versa), all bets on the match will be void. If a match is scheduled to be played on neutral ground (but is played on non-neutral ground or vice versa) all bets stand.4. Settlement for the first half betting should be including the sum of the final results of 1st and 2nd period.5. Settlement for the 4th period betting, exclude Overtime and PenaltyShoot-Outs.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podiumposition. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head – both competitors must start for bets to stand.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podium position. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head – both competitors must start for bets to stand.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podiumposition. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head :i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best placing in an event.ii. Both competitors must start for bets to stand.iii. If only one of the competitors reaches the finals, bets on that competitor is counted win.iv. If both of the competitors fail to qualify for the finals, all bets will be considered Void.1. The result of an event will be determined according to the podium position. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head :i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best finishing position in an event.ii. Both competitors must start for bets to stand.1. Result will be based on the podium positions. Subsequent disqualifications, suspensions or promotions are not recognized for betting purposes.2. Head to Head :i. Bets refer to the competitor with the best finishing position in an event.ii. Both competitors must start and at least one of them complete the competition for bets to stand.1. All betting for BIG/SMALL and ODD/EVEN is on the first digit of each prize. If prize number is 5639, number 5 will be the bet events that shall decide WIN/LOSE."i. 5,6,7,8,9 is considered BIG and 0,1,2,3,4 is considered SMALL.ii. 1,3,5,7,9 is considered ODD and 0,2,4,6,8 is considered EVEN.2. 1-D (0-9) betting is on the first digit of each prize. If first prize number is 5639,number 5 will be the winning number.3. 2-D (00-99) betting is on the first two digit of each prize. If first prize number is5639, number 56 will be the winning number.4. The winning odds of 1-D and 2-D includes amount, means that when you bet 100 at the odds of 9. you'll be paid 800 when this bet wins.5. 18.5 OVER/UNDER is add up by four digit number on first, second and third prize.For example : prize number 5639 = 5 + 6+ 3 + 9 = 23 mean OVER.6. 13.5OVER/UNDER is add up by first three digit on first, second and third prize.For example : prize number 5639 = 5 + 6+ 3 = 14 mean OVER.7. For 1+3D draws, should TWO FIRST PRIZE emerge (caused by two horses crossing the finish simultaneously), all bets will considered VOID and CANCELLED.8. (BIGGER) Comparison game in 4 digit number of 1st, 2nd, & 3rd prizes. 0000 is the smallest number and 9999 is the biggest number.Example: 1st prize numbers is 0999, 2nd prize number is 1000, therefore 2nd prize (1000) number bigger than 1st prize (0999) number. Those who bet on 2nd prize bigger will win. Etc (same numbers consider draw)9. (Special 10) Betting Rules:Result is due to the first digit number of 10 numbers(BIG/SAMLL) or (ODD/EVEN) at the special priceFOR Example : Special price Result7321 8396 1234 8316 08161616 6944 5516 2345 8228BIG = 6 SMALL = 4 BIG = WINODD = 4 EVEN = 6 EVEN = WINIf draw result is (5 BIG & 5 SMALL) or (5 ODD & 5 EVEN), this condition will consider DRAW.10. (TOTAL 23) Betting Rules:Result is due to the first digit number of total 23 numbers(BIG/SMALL) or (ODD/EVEN)FOR Example:1ST 88912ND 63603RD 1800SPECIAL7321 8396 1234 8316 08161616 6944 5516 2345 8228CONSOLATION3888 2201 3113 3898 10018855 5232 6804 8911 1288BIG = 12 SMALL = 11 BIG = WINODD = 11 EVEN = 12 EVEN = WINKENO results are based on Beijing ’s, Canada ’s, West Canada 's, Malta 's, Maryland 's, Australia ’s and Czech’s KENO official results. KENO is played with 20 numbered balls drawn randomly from 80 numbered balls ranging from 01 to 80. The combination of these 20 numbers were divided and segregated into several variations and different kinds of game type each with their own payout calculations and rates.The official result timing strictly corresponds with each region the game was extracted from.KENO is divided into several market types namely:On top of placing single bets in each market location, you can choose to place bet across different markets simultaneously and make a parlay bet in the lobby screen.Each game rules can be explained in detail as follows.When the sum of 20 numbered balls drawn is equal to 810, all the stake bets on market: “big", "small", "big odd", "small odd", "big even", "small even" will be automatically refunded; all the parlay bets will be cancelled if you choose any of above markets in combo bet and stakes will be refunded.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is greater than 810.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is smaller than 810.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is equal to 810.01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79693693 are smaller than 810, therefore “SMALL” wins.USD 100USD 100 x 1.95 = USD 195.The last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn resulting to an odd number.The last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn resulting to an even number.01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79693Last digit from 693 is three(3). Three(3) is an odd number therefore “ODD” bet wins.USD 100USD 100 x 1.95 = USD195.* Number zero(0) is an even number and there are no draw/tie in this bet type.From the 20 numbered balls drawn, more than ten of these numbers are odd numbers.From the 20 numbered balls drawn, more than ten of these numbers are even numbers.From the 20 numbered balls drawn, there are exactly ten odd numbers and ten even numbers.01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79 Bet Result: There are 11 odd numbers (01,05,11,13,27,33,47,59,61,67 & 79) and 9 even numbers (04,10,20,30,32,36,40,54 & 64). There are more odd numbers compared to even numbers, therefore “ODD NUMBERS” bet wins.USD 100 Payout: USD 100 x 2.3 = USD 230From the 20 numbered balls drawn, more than ten of these numbers fall in the range of 01 - 40.From the 20 numbered balls drawn, more than ten of these numbers fall in the range of 41 - 80.From the 20 numbered balls drawn, there are exactly ten numbers from the range 01 -40 and ten numbers from the range 41 – 80.01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79?Bet Result: There are 13 numbers (01,04,05,10,11,13,20,27,30,32,33,36 & 40) which ranges between 01 – 40 and 7 numbers (47,54,59,61,64,67 & 79) that ranges between 41 - 80. Therefore “UP” bet wins.USD 100USD 100 x 2.3 = USD 230The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn, ranges from 210-695.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn, ranges from 696-763.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn, ranges from 764-855.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn, ranges from 856-923.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn, ranges from 924-141001, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79.693693 falls between the range of 210 – 695. Therefore “GOLD” bet wins Wager: USD 100.USD 100 x 9.2 = USD 920In Pearl Ball, player has the option to choose between 1 to 5 number selections from the range 01 to 80. System draws 20 numbers ranging from 01 – 80. The pay-out is based on the number of hits against the number of selections that the player has chosen. Sequence is not a factor for the pay-out.The table below shows the pay-out rate:01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 7906, 20, 30 & 674 selections, 3 Hits (20, 30 & 67)USD 100USD 100 x 6.0 = USD 600The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is greater than 810 and the last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls resulting to an odd number.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is smaller than 810 and the last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls resulting to an odd number.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is greater than 810 and the last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls resulting to an even number.The sum of the 20 numbered balls drawn is smaller than 810 and the last digit from the total sum of the 20 numbered balls resulting to an even number01, 04, 05, 10, 11, 13, 20, 27, 30, 32, 33, 36, 40, 47, 54, 59, 61, 64, 67 & 79The total sum is 693. 693 is smaller than 810 and the last digit 3 is an odd number. Therefore “SMALL/ODD” bet wins.USD 100USD 100 x 3.7 = USD 370Parlay refers to bets in a combination of a minimum of two selections placed as one wager. If all selections should win then the Parlay wins and will be paid at the odds as stated. If one (or more) selection should fail to win, then the Parlay loses. Parlay bets cannot be wagered onandbets. Parlay bets are deem void should a game result draw is cancelled due to any form of suspension, termination or cancellation of draw results.LIGA365 reserve the right to change any of the rules anytime without prior notice. LIGA365 also reserve the right to cancel any bets any time due to any circumstances.